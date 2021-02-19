$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.47. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnPro Industries.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
NYSE:NPO opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $83.99.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.