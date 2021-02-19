$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.47. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

