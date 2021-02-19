Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.65. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

DISH Network stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

