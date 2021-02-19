Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. Aflac reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,590 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

