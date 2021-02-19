Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 717,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,917,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,237 shares of company stock valued at $32,059,662. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 85.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $174.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.45 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

