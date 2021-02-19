Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $729.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

