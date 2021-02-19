Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.44.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.63 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $120.97.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

