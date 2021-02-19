Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $340.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.53.

WIX stock opened at $344.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.38 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Wix.com by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Wix.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

