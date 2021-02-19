Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $54,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.