Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Yum China worth $57,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

