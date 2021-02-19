NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 87.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $241.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

