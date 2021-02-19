Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

PZZA stock opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

