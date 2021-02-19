Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,725 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in M&T Bank by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

NYSE:MTB opened at $146.74 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $170.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

