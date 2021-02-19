Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.