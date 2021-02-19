Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,951 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Agree Realty worth $64,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after buying an additional 980,283 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 282.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5,953.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 314,444 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 82.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 123.8% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 145,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter.

ADC opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

