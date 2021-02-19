NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 279.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 229.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period.

FTLS opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

