NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 6,276 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

