10,480 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in OGE Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE opened at $31.75 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.