The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

