Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.42. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 1,065,644 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

