The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

The Brink’s stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.52 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

BCO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

