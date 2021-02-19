National Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,851 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $27.73 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

