Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

