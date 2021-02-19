Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYTK. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 489,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,827. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,398,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after buying an additional 1,278,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after buying an additional 739,228 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,547,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

