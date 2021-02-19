Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

AUB stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

