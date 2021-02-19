Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.96.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $158.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.20. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

