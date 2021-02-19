East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.42, but opened at C$0.38. East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 50,760 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$82.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Get East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,184,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,816.36. Insiders sold a total of 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $43,308 in the last ninety days.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.