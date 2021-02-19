Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) Stock Price Down 20%

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF) shares dropped 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 418,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 325,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

About Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CYF.V) (CVE:CYF)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company provides its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

