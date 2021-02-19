Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.95

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.95 and last traded at C$35.63, with a volume of 64804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.