Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of INSM opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. Insmed has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

In other news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insmed by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 503.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Insmed by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.