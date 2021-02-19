Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €87.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.19 ($109.63).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €93.30 ($109.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €90.20 and its 200 day moving average is €93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -118.85.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

