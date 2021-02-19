Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €82.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.24 ($76.75).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €66.89 ($78.69) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.71. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,256.55. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €67.60 ($79.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

