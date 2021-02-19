Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Up 22.0% in January

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 100,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,273,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,677,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,593,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,469,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

MTCR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ MTCR opened at $9.19 on Friday. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

