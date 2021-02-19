Short Interest in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rises By 21.4%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after buying an additional 1,104,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after buying an additional 203,159 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 733,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after buying an additional 229,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 372,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

