Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Update

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Preformed Line Products stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $327.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.
