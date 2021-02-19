Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Update

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $327.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

