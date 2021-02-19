Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) Short Interest Up 20.5% in January

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.01% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LLIT opened at $9.68 on Friday. Lianluo Smart has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

