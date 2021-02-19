Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Boston Properties worth $70,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP opened at $91.67 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.