Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $72.30 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $72,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

