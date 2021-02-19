Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $79.90 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $79,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,217,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,448,000 after acquiring an additional 59,632 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after buying an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after buying an additional 678,587 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,652,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,498,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $151.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

