DCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,944 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,000. Microsoft accounts for 4.7% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $243.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

