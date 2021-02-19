Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,632,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Maximus by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 620,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 492,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after buying an additional 51,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 419,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S.

