Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of BioLife Solutions worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 70,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,892 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,730. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

