National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC opened at $101.08 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.