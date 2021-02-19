Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

