Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLUIF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Santander downgraded Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Fluidra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

