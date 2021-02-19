CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSL from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CSL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

CSL stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93. CSL has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.59.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

