Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Palatin Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $208.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.71. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.