CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $183,320.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CME opened at $193.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.52. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.