Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $221,961.48 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $221,961.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,470 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $109,779.60.

DNLI opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,572,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

