Matthew Alan Switzer Purchases 20,000 Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 265,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

