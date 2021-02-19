National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,620,000 after purchasing an additional 411,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.